Tracks by Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, FIFTY FIFTY make Spotify’s list of predictions for “Songs of Summer”

Each year, Spotify releases its list of the songs its curation team believes will be red-hot this summer, based on streaming numbers, trends and future forecasting. This year, the “Songs of Summer” predictions range from a Taylor Swift song that came out back in 2019 to just-released songs by Dua Lipa and Bad Bunny.

Taylor’s 2019 track “Cruel Summer” has made the list, based partly on the fact that, of all songs with “summer” in the title, Taylor’s had the most streams between April 1 and May 30. Also on the list is Dua Lipa’s new track from the Barbie soundtrack, “Dance the Night,” and Bad Bunny’s new song “WHERE SHE GOES.”

Other well-known songs on Spotify’s list include Morgan Wallen‘s “Last Night,” “Calm Down” by Rema and Selena Gomez, “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” by David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray, “Fast Car” by Luke Combs, “Cupid” by FIFTY FIFTY, “Miracle” by Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding and “Favorite Song” by Toosii.

Also popular are playlists inspired by Barbie — featuring songs by Britney Spears, Spice Girls, Katy Perry and Cyndi Lauper — and The Little Mermaid, featuring songs from the original movie, as well as the new live-action version.

