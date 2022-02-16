Train announces new album, ‘AM Gold,’ and summer tour; hear album title track now

Columbia Records

Train‘s first new album in five years, AM Gold, will arrive May 20. The title track, along with a lyric video, is available now.

This will be the band’s first all-new album since 2017’s A Girl, A Bottle, A Boat. In a statement, frontman Pat Monahan says, “Writing songs for two and a half years in front of video screens instead of being in the presence of other humans has been a long, strange trip. And now here we are….We love this song, this album, and our fans. Thank you for waiting so long for us. I think it was worth it.”

The band has also announced a summer tour with Jewel and Blues Traveler, which kicks off June 8 in Mansfield, MA and is currently set to wrap up at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheater on August 6. The band’s pal Ken Jeong recorded a special video announcing the tour.

The fan presale for the tour starts February 23 at 10 a.m. To get access, visit SaveMeSanFrancisco.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, February 25 at local time via Ticketmaster.com.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.