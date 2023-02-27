Train marks 25th anniversary of debut single, announces summer tour dates

Ben Zucker

Amid marking the 25th anniversary of their debut single, Train has announced new summer tour dates.

The first batch of dates get underway July 15 in Anchorage, Alaska, and are set to wrap up August 2 in Dillon, Colorado. Opening select shows will be ’90s rockers Better Than Ezra. More dates — more than 50 in all — will be announced in the next few weeks.

Tickets for the first batch of dates go on sale Friday, March 3, at 10 a.m. local time; presales start Tuesday, February 28. Visit SaveMeFrancisco.com for more details on the tour.

On February 24, 1998 — 25 years ago — Train released their self-titled debut album. That March they released their quirky first single, “Meet Virginia,” which finally peaked at #20 on the Billboard Hot 100 in January 2000.

The band’s most recent album is 2022’s AM Gold. Having just completed their latest Sail Across the Sun fan cruise, they’ve scheduled another one for February 13, 2025.

