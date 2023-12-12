Train reportedly working on stage adaptation of ‘Begin Again’

Keira Knightley and Adam Levine on the set of ‘Begin Again’; Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The 2013 movie Begin Again, which co-starred Adam Levine, is being turned into a stage musical … with songs by Train.

That’s according to Train singer Pat Monahan, Deadline reports. While appearing on The View, he said that the band is currently working on music for the project. The movie is about a struggling singer/songwriter, played by Keira Knightley, who is discovered by a record executive, played by Mark Ruffalo. They work together on an album, but things get complicated with her ex-boyfriend, a now-successful artist played by Adam.

The songs in the movie were written by a collection of musicians, including the members of the ’90s band New Radicals, best known for their hit “You Get What You Give.” The song they wrote for Adam to sing in the film, “Lost Stars,” was nominated for an Oscar.

According to Deadline, it’s not known if any of the original songwriters are part of the stage adaptation. Monahan wouldn’t say when it will be completed, only that it was “really close” and that he hopes to bring to Broadway in the future.

