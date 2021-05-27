Train to play ‘Drops of Jupiter’ album in its entirety during livestream concert

Courtesy of DREAMSTAGE

Train‘s breakthrough album Drops of Jupiter was released 20 years ago this past March, and the band is getting together to celebrate the milestone with a global livestream concert.

On June 25, Train will team with the HD live streaming platform Dreamstage to deliver their first-ever virtual performance, Soul Vacation, named after a lyric from Drops of Jupiter‘s Grammy-winning title track.

The band will play the album in its entirety, as well as hits and fan favorites, live from the The Wiltern in Los Angeles. Ironically, Train’s current lineup includes only one member who actually appeared on Drops of Jupiter.

Tickets for the show are on sale now via Dreamstage. The show streams at 9 p.m. ET, but there will be replays on June 26 for fans in the U.K., Europe and Asia.

