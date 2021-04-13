Train’s “Hey, Soul Sister” RIAA-certified Diamond for 10 million sales

Love it or hate it, you can’t deny that Train‘s hit “Hey, Soul Sister” is very popular. So popular, in fact, that it was just RIAA-certified Diamond for sales of 10 million units in the U.S. Only 48 other songs in history have reached that sales milestone.

“Hey, Soul Sister” was the lead release from Train’s 2009 album Save Me San Francisco. The song, and that album, revived the band’s career after the disappointing response to its 2006 release, For Me, It’s You.

“Hey, Soul Sister” remains Train’s highest-charting song to date and spent over a year on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2011, a live version of the song won the Grammy for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

Calling the Diamond certification a “surreal honor,” Train front man Pat Monahan, who co-wrote the song, added in a statement, “Thank you to all of you who own a copy. We all love and appreciate you. What a weird trip it’s been. Here’s to being around each other soon so we can all dance and sing this one loud and together.”