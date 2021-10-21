Train’s holiday album ‘Christmas in Tahoe’ inspires Hallmark movie

Sunken Forest Records/Universal

In 2015, Train released their holiday album Christmas in Tahoe, which included the band’s hit covers of Donny Hathaway‘s “This Christmas” and Slade‘s “Merry Christmas Everybody.” Now the album has inspired a Hallmark Christmas movie of the same name.

Christmas in Tahoe the movie, which will premiere during Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas,” stars Laura Osnes as a talent booker who reaches out to her rock star ex-boyfriend, played by Kyle Selig, to help her find replacement musicians for a Christmas Eve show at her family’s hotel and casino in Lake Tahoe. Train singer Pat Monahan also appears as the talent booker’s best friend.

In the movie, Monahan and Selig perform the Train holiday hit “Shake Up Christmas,” as well as the band’s new Christmas song, “Mittens.” Other songs from the album are featured in the film as well.

“Ever since having made our Christmas album, Christmas in Tahoe, it’s been a dream of mine to bring it to life on the screen,” says Monahan in a statement. “Hallmark has now made that dream a reality. I loved being able to not only act but also perform…in the movie. I know that everyone is going to feel the love and warmth of the holiday season when they see this heartfelt film.”

