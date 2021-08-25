Trent Reznor talks producing Halsey’s new album; Halsey’s IMAX film debuts tonight

Lucas Garrido

When Halsey announced Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross as the producers of her new album, many were surprised by the news. As the Nine Inch Nails frontman Reznor tells Entertainment Weekly, he felt the same way.

“It was completely unexpected,” Reznor says. “‘Would you be interested in working on this project that was not something that you had planned or even thought about?’ And it caught me in the moment, where I said, ‘Let me hear what you’re talking about.'”

“To my surprise, I really had fun writing material in a format I’d never thought about before,” he continues. “I found myself excited. I wanted to get up even earlier to start working on it.”

Reznor explains that what attracted him to the project, titled I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, was how artistically genuine it felt. He adds that he hopes “other people won’t think it’s a piece of s***.”

“Maybe I f***ed it up a little bit much,” he says.

Halsey, meanwhile, made her first post-baby red carpet debut Tuesday night to celebrate the premiere of her If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power film, which hits select IMAX theaters Wednesday night. She sported an all-black Dolce & Gabbana dress and black veil.

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, the album, arrives this Friday, August 27.

