Tribeca Film Festival to premiere documentaries about Alicia Keys, Tierra Whack and Biz Markie

This year’s Tribeca Film Festival will feature documentaries about Alicia Keys, Tierra Whack and the late Biz Markie.

According to the festival website, All Up in the Biz, directed by Sacha Jenkins, highlights the mark Biz Markie made on hip-hop via a combination of rare clips, reenactments, playful animation and interviews with the likes of Nick Cannon, Fat Joe, Big Daddy Kane, Doug E Fresh, Dapper Dan and Darryl “DMC” McDaniel of Run-DMC. Sponsored by Indeed, the documentary, part of Expressions of Black Freedom programming, spans a total of 100 minutes.

The Alicia documentary is directed by filmmaker Beth Aala, but it isn’t necessarily about the singer’s life. Per the site, Uncharted gives viewers a look into the music business, particularly through the lens of young Black and Brown women, through behind-the-scenes clips of Alicia’s She Is The Music songwriting camp.

Finally, Cypher documents the rise of Tierra Whack while capturing “the weird and sinister side of fame.” Chris Moukarbel directed the pseudo documentary, which will supposedly “have viewers questioning everything they see.”

The 2023 Tribeca Film Festival will kick off June 7 in New York City and will end on June 18. The aforementioned films are only three of 109 films premiering at this year’s event. Billboard reportsthere’s a diverse roster featuring “43 first-time directors with 41% of all feature films directed by women and, in a first, more than half of competition films directed by women (68%), as well as 36% of feature films directed by BIPOC filmmakers.”

