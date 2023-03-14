‘True Detective’ vets Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey reuniting for an Apple TV+ comedy series

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Break out the bongos.

Matthew McConaughey and his pal Woody Harrelson are getting back together again for a project that couldn’t be more different than their pairing on True Detective.

The as-yet-untitled project comes from Emmy-winning Schitt’s Creek alum David West Read. The half-hour comedy, slated for 10 episodes, is reportedly “a heartfelt odd couple love story revolving around the strange and beautiful bond between Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.”

Apple TV+ continues, “Matthew and Woody’s friendship is tested when their combined families attempt to live together on Matthew’s ranch in Texas.”

As most know, the pair have been tight for decades, with Woody recently referring to McConaughey as “my weed guy” in a promo for his Saturday Night Live hosting stint.

