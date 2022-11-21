“Try to be easy on yourself”: Meghan Trainor offers advice to new moms

ABC

Meghan Trainor wants new moms to cut themselves some slack.

The hitmaker chatted with Entertainment Tonight about the things she’s learned since welcoming her son, Riley, last year. The singer stressed new moms need to stop beating themselves up.

“Just try to be easy on yourself,” said Meghan. “The mom guilt can eat you alive. And that almost happened to me.”

As for how Meghan overcame the negativity, she said she “worked really hard on forgiveness.”

The singer also spoke about the success of her body-positive anthem “Made You Look,” which she said she penned when she was struggling to love her postpartum body. The song has taken off on TikTok, and Meghan said the positive reception is “more than I can ever ask for.”

Mostly, she is happy the song is connecting with new moms, too, and now considers those fans part of the TikTok friends she thinks about whenever she’s writing songs.

She’s been thinking about her fans a lot, it seems, because Meghan is already back in the studio working on her next chapter. “We’ve been writing a few little tunes here and there,” she said of a future collaboration with ﻿JoJo Siwa﻿﻿. As for what the two have coming up, Meghan cryptically teased, “We got bangers coming.”

