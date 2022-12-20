Tuesday’s Mariah Carey Christmas special has Drew Barrymore, Billy Porter, the twins and more

James Devaney/CBS

Mariah Carey‘s holiday special, Merry Christmas to All!, airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. But People has a special preview of the show, which was recorded December 13 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, so you’ll know what to expect.

During the special, Mariah descended from the rafters on a snowflake throne and sang many traditional holiday hits, such as “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “Joy to the World” and “Silent Night.” Of course, she also performed her number-one hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” and none other than Billy Porter presented her with a plaque marking the song’s 12-times Platinum certification from the RIAA.

Porter isn’t the only guest you’ll see on Tuesday night, though: Mariah also welcomed Drew Barrymore, Jermaine Dupri, rap legend Slick Rick and the Radio City Rockettes to the stage.

Mariah’s 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, were also part of the show, and Monroe even joined her mom for a duet on the song “Away In a Manger.”

And because this is Mariah we’re talking about, throughout the show she had assistants come out onstage to bring her bedazzled glasses of water and tea, and called her glam squad to come out and touch up her makeup.

But one surprising thing you’ll see Tuesday night is that Mariah doesn’t stick to the holiday hits: You’ll also see her perform classics like “Fantasy,” “Hero,” “Emotions,” “Heartbreaker,” “Make It Happen” and “Honey.”

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+ Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

In other Mariah news, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has now been number one for 10 weeks overall, making her the first female artist with three songs that have spent 10 weeks or more on top. The others were “One Sweet Day,” her collab with Boyz II Men that topped the chart for 16 weeks, and “We Belong Together,” which ruled for 14 weeks.

The only other artists to achieve this? Boyz II Men and Drake.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.