Tune in to Josh Groban's Valentine's Day livestream this Sunday

Get ready to celebrate the most romantic day of the year with Josh Groban.

The singer’s Valentine’s Day livestream concert, presented by Capital One, airs this Sunday.

“Sunday Sunday Sunday! Valentine’s livestream!” Josh tweeted, along with a video clip of him singing about the event. “Gonna be so fun I can’t stop singing made up songs about it.”

Last month, Josh announced the concert, writing, “Hey all. I know. Everyone is feeling SUPER ROMANTIC right now. But let’s plan ahead to warmer, fuzzier days and have a rip roarin’ valentines concert together K?”

He added, “This is gonna be the most fun set up we’ve done so far and gonna sing tons of songs I’ve rarely (or never!) done.”

The livestream starts at 5 p.m. PT. You can purchase tickets on Josh’s official website for $30, plus a $2 ticket fee.

