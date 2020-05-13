Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announces employees can work from home permanently

According to sources, Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter, sent out an email on Tuesday informing his employees that they can continue working from home “forever!”

The work from home model isn’t right for everyone, which is why Dorsey is giving employees the option to continue working within a traditional office structure when the offices are finally able to reopen post pandemic. The offer also doesn’t work for employees whose jobs require them to be physically present, such as those who maintain the server. Those particular employees will still need to show up to the offices; however, Dorsey said that won’t be happening until at least September.

“Opening offices will be our decision, when and if our employees come back, will be theirs,” the Twitter blog reads. “When we do decide to open offices, it also won’t be a snap back to the way it was before. It will be careful, intentional, office by office and gradual.”

In a statement to BuzzFeed, a Twitter spokesperson said, “We’ve been very thoughtful in how we’ve approached this from the time we were one of the first companies to move to a work-from-home model. We’ll continue to be, and we’ll continue to put the safety of our people and communities first.”

