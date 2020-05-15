Twitter releases a new and very special emoji to express #gratitude and #thankful

Since this global pandemic began, the words “gratitude” and “thankful” have been used quite frequently. Whether you’re referring to your own individual situation, or the frontline workers, or even just something that takes your mind away from everything …

No matter the reason for using the words, Twitter has created a new special emoji that reflects the two emotions and appears whenever a user types “#thankful” or “#gratitude.” And it’s a pair of hands forming the shape of a heart with orange rays radiating from it!

What do you think of the new emoji?