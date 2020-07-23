Universal Pictures release an official teaser for ‘Halloween Kills’

If you’re a fan of horror movies, you already know that the Halloween series will always be classic. You can’t think about the best horror movie villains and NOT mention Michael Myers.

Universal Pictures released a short, but exciting teaser trailer for the upcoming film, Halloween Kills which was supposed to hit theaters this October but has now been postponed to October 2021! The teaser doesn’t tell us much about the overall plot of the film, but we do know Jamie Lee Curtis is back. Oh, and if you’ve been watching Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season, you’ve definitely seen the horrible bangs on Kyle Richards and listened to her go on and on about what we’re assuming is a short but sweet cameo appearance in the film.

Either way, watch the teaser below:

