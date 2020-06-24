Upcoming Maroon 5 doc will show "how unique they actually are," says director David Dobkin

Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Entertainment Studios

Wedding Crashers director David Dobkin is a pal of Maroon 5‘s Adam Levine, and directed the videos for the band’s hits “Sugar,” “Memories,” and “Girls Like You.” Now, Dobkin tells ABC Audio that he’s been working on a Maroon 5 documentary for the past few years as well.

As Dobkin notes, he was initially reluctant to take on the job — he thought the group was too “young” to be the subject of a documentary — until he was persuaded otherwise by Adam and the group’s late manager, Jordan Feldstein.



Dobkin’s been shooting on and off for a while now. “That’s been really fun and really exciting,” he says. “And at some point, hopefully in the next year, that will be completed and come out as well.”

Dobkin teases, “I don’t want to talk about the angle just yet, but it catches you up on the history of this band and how unique they actually are, how they’ve been around so much longer than we all [realize].”

Dobkin notes that there a lot of “misconceptions” around the band; even he had them. He admits that when Adam shared Maroon 5’s first album with him prior to its release, he was completely confused.

“He sent me the CD of the album… and I’m like, ‘Is this a boy band or is this a rock band? And are they playing these instruments?,'” Dobkin recalls. “I remember calling him up and like, ‘Dude, I’m sorry, what are you?’…He’s like, ‘Dude, we’re a band!'”

“So I think that people have been trying to figure out what this band is the whole time. And that’s part of what the movie is.”

Dobkin’s new movie, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, starring Will Ferrell, hits Netflix on Friday.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.