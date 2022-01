Thanks for all the kind (and some super rude emails) from all of you with awesome suggestions! We have made LOTS of progress. I did put tape all over the counters and it worked! The problem is I have tape all over my counters so that sucks BUT look at Rudolph! HAHA he knows and doesnt like it! We are getting soft claws on them Tuesday and my husband is going to see a therapist 🙂 so progress and i cant thank you enough for your suggestions!