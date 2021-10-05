Usher announces two new dates for his Las Vegas residency

Denise Truscello

Usher is giving the fans what they want: More Las Vegas residency shows.

Due to popular demand, the singer has announced two bonus dates at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace this December. He’ll be performing on Thursday, December 23 and Friday, December 24, in addition to his previously planned shows on December 28, 29, 31 and January 1, 2022.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale to the general public Saturday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. PT. Fan pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. PT until Friday, Oct. 8 at 10 p.m. PT.

The residency, which debuted in July, features a set list spanning Usher’s 20-year career, with performances of “U Remind Me,” “Burn,” “You Make Me Wanna…,” “Don’t Waste My Time,” “Scream,” “Yeah!” and more, backed by a live band and over two dozen dancers.

Usher, Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment are donating $1 of every ticket purchased to Usher’s New Look, Inc., an organization the singer founded in 1999 to help transform the lives of underserved youth.

