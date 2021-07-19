Usher debuts new Las Vegas residency with two sold-out shows

Denise Truscello

Usher debuted his new Las Vegas residency over the weekend with two sold-out shows on Friday and Saturday at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

It was the first new headlining residency show to open on the Las Vegas Strip in more than a year and a half, and brought some famous faces to the audience including Jermaine Dupri, L.A. Reid, Nick Cannon, Lil Jon and Akon.

The show featured a set list spanning Usher’s 20-year career, with performances of “U Remind Me,” “Burn,” “You Make Me Wanna…,” “Don’t Waste My Time,” “Scream,” “Yeah!” and more, backed by a live band and over two dozen dancers. Usher also donned a series of designer costumes, many of which were designed by Balmain.

Tickets for performances through January 2022 are on sale now. A limited number of VIP meet & greet packages are also available at Ticketmaster.com/ushervegas or in-person at The Colosseum box office.

Usher, Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment are donating $1 of every ticket purchased to Usher’s New Look, Inc., an organization the singer founded in 1999 to help transform the lives of underserved youth.

