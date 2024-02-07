Usher says Katy Perry “gave me some notes” about Super Bowl halftime gig

Courtesy Apple Music

Usher is performing at the Super Bowl 58 halftime show, so when he found himself next to someone who did the same thing back in 2015, he discussed it.

Speaking to Billboard, Usher said, “I’ve happened to be around a few people who’ve played the Super Bowl, and they did give me some pointers. I also happened to be on a boat not too long ago with Katy Perry, who gave me some notes.”

Usher and Katy were photographed together this past summer on a boat while touring Croatia, along with Katy’s fiancé, Orlando Bloom, and Amazon head honcho Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez.

Usher went on to tell Billboard that he “appreciated” that last year’s performer, Rihanna, said in an interview in December, “Usher is a natural, he’s a legend, he’s been doing this since he’s a teenager… he is made for that show.”

He added, “I’ve watched every performer, analyzing how they maximized those 12 minutes. But you know, your moment is your moment. And this is a moment I’ve prepared for during the last 30 years.”

Among the past shows that have stood out to Usher were those from Prince, Coldplay, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars and Madonna but he noted, “The Super Bowl changed when Michael Jackson performed … before then, they just hired a random band or whoever … [he] reframed how we look at the Super Bowl live performance.”

Usher promises “special guests” for his show and says he’ll incorporate what he believes are the most important components for a halftime show: hit songs, a live band, a mic that’s turned on, choreography and a “singalong moment.”

We’ll see how Usher does on Sunday, February 11, when the Chiefs take on the 49ers in Las Vegas.

