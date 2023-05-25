Very wealthy “family”: ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise drives past $7 billion

Jason Momoa in ‘Fast X’ — Universal

While Fast X is currently the number one movie in the world, it’s also driven into the record books again.

Receipts for the 10th film in the Fast saga — plus its Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham spinoff two-hander Hobbs & Shaw — have pushed the global take of the series that started in 2001 past $7 billion.

That places the franchise at #5 on the biggest movie series of all time, tied with Warner Bros.’ Harry Potter movies and its Fantastic Beasts spinoffs, Deadline reports.

