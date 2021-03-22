Verzuz reveals Isley Brothers, Earth, Wind & Fire, among next to face-off

The next two Verzuz face-offs have been revealed and first up is The Isley Brothers vs Earth, Wind & Fire on April 4.

The news came on Saturday in the form of social media posts from the official account.

Alongside a poster of the upcoming Verzuz dates, the posts read, “We’re just getting started. We got so much on the way and can’t wait to reveal the rest.”

In addition to revealing the Easter Sunday battle between The Isley Brothers who will battle Earth, Wind & Fire, a “How High” April 20th special was also announced featuring Redman vs Method Man.

The poster also shared the remaining dates for the Swizz Beats and Timberland produced events, though the names were blurred out.

Upcoming dates include a Mother’s Day special on May 9, a rematch over Memorial Day weekend, and Ladies Night on a future date soon to be announced.

Fans wanting to watch the Verzuz LIVE can tune in to the official Verzuz Instagram or @Triller.

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.