Vevo releases Armani White’s “Billie Eilish” performance for 2023 DSCVR Artists to Watch campaign

Courtesy of VEVO

Armani White is showcasing a musical performance of his hit song “Billie Eilish” exclusively on the Vevo platform. The rapper earned a stamp of approval from the network as one of the DSCVR Artists to Watch in 2023.

The annual campaign, which is headed into its ninth year, “highlights emerging global artists poised to break through in the year ahead,” giving them promotion and exposure across Vevo’s network. White is one of 20 global artists to make the 2023 list.

“VEVO Artist To Watch has a history of being one of those platforms that almost always calls out the next stars early,” White says in a statement. “To be among that is an honor and a challenge I’m gratefully accepting.”

﻿”After spending the last few years refining his craft, Armani White has been showing the world exactly what a dynamic artist looks like. His vivid storytelling is earnest and energetic,” adds Jordan Ferree, manager of artist & label relations. “Whether freestyling while getting his hair braided, or shining on our DSCVR stage, he leaves nothing on the table. The rising MC has lived many lives, and none without adversity. We can’t wait to see the one unfolding as he becomes the star he’s destined to be.”

