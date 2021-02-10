[VIDEO] “Mask Up” PSA Features Moments From Classic Movies

The CDC has found a creative way to ask you to wear a mask.

They’ve teamed up with WarnerMedia and the Ad Council for “Mask Up,” a campaign featuring moments from some classic movies. You’ll see snippets of “Austin Powers in Goldmember,” “Casablanca,” “Creed,” “Birds of Prey,” “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2,” “It,” “The Joker,” “Justice League,” “The Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring,” “The Matrix,” “Mad Max: Fury Road” and “Wonder Woman.”

The twist is, the characters are all wearing masks. WarnerMedia threw the campaign together for free.