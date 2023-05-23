Vin Diesel teases Fast & Furious spinoffs in the works

Universal

(SPOILERS AHEAD) On the heels of Fast X‘s #1 domestic box office debut, Vin Diesel says multiple Fast & Furious spinoffs are already in development, including a female-led installment.

“I started developing the female spinoff…in 2017 with other spinoffs, and the sooner I deliver the finale, the sooner I can launch all the spinoffs,” Diesel told Variety at Saturday’s Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project Block Party.

At the film’s Rome premiere on May 12, Diesel, who plays Dom Toretto, hinted the franchise wouldn’t end with the upcoming 11th installment as previously thought.

“Look how many characters and great talent there is in the movie,” Diesel said of the possible 12th film. “There was no way I can pull that off unless I had everyone on for five seconds.”

Fast X features the surprise returns of Gal Gadot‘s Gisele and Dwayne Johnson‘s Luke Hobbs, and Diesel says he’s “so excited to have them back home and even more excited to see fan reactions and to see how happy it makes people.”

Michelle Rodriguez revealed that Gadot had shot cameos for earlier films, but they didn’t make the final cut.

“We have shot other things a long time ago that might not have fit that specific movie as a finale,” Diesel explained. “Doing tags is a very tricky thing because you want your great talent but at the same time you have to be very careful to maintain the emotional state of your audience at the end of the movie.”

For her part, Rodriguez still hasn’t committed to appearing in any spinoffs, noting, “You pass the baton on. You take the back seat. You go passenger side. When it comes to the next generation, you have to. It’s the only way to let them define the future.”

