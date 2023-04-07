“‘Waffle House’ is finally yours”: Jonas Brothers release new single

Republic

The Jonas Brothers new single “Waffle House” has arrived!

After weeks of teasing, the trio released the new song, which is named after the popular food chain of the same name, on Friday. It boasts a groovy, upbeat vibe as the Bros harmonize about getting through tough times together.

“No, don’t get stressed, it’s gon’ get figured out / Oh, deep conversations at thе Waffle House,” they sing in the chorus with a sound reminiscent of a gospel choir.

Over on Twitter, the JoBros shared what appeared to be a snippet of the music video and wrote, “Waffle House is finally yours… There are few things more fulfilling as artists than seeing your fans live with your music and our hope is that this song not only helps get you through challenging times, but also brings you together with the ones you love most.”

“Waffle House” comes two weeks after the Jo Bros announced the new single on social media and shared the inspiration behind the song.

“Growing up, we would go to Waffle House after shows, and it became our sanctuary,” they began. “It was the place we dreamt up ideas, the place where we worked through our problems together, and the place where we finally realized we could find our way through anything as long as we came together.”

“‘Waffle House’ was born from a simple but powerful idea: When you sit down with the people that matter most, anything is possible,” the post continued. “This song isn’t about a restaurant, it’s about coming together with the people you love and making your dreams come true.”

The record is the second single from the Jonas Brothers’ upcoming sixth studio effort, The Album, due out May 12.

“Waffle House” is available to stream now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.