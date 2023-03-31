Wanna help Joe Jonas sell sangria? Apply now

Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Joe Jonas wants you — to help him sell his carbonated sangria brand, Ohza.

He put out the call on Instagram, inviting fans to apply to “join the #OhzaCrew!” While this doesn’t appear to be a paid position, Joe explains that the perks of the job include getting “the chance to work closely with me and the amazing team at Ohza on projects that we have coming up this summer” — including content, events, new merch and much more.

Plus, Joe notes that you’ll also get “free Ohza, exclusive merch [and] monthly prizes.”

You can apply at drinkohza.com.

Meanwhile, Joe and his brothers Nick and Kevin are gearing up for the release of their new project The Album, due out May 12. On April 7, they’ll be releasing another track from the album, titled “Waffle House.” On the JoBros’ Instagram, they wrote, “Growing up, we would go to Waffle House after shows, and it became our sanctuary.”

“’Waffle House’ was born from a simple but powerful idea,” they continued. “When you sit down with the people that matter most, anything is possible. This song isn’t about a restaurant, it’s about coming together with the people you love and making your dreams come true.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.