“Wannabe” my bride? Spice Girl Emma Bunton finally marries her longtime love

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

This past week has been exciting for Emma Bunton, and not just because she and the rest of the Spice Girls are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their single “Wannabe.”

It turns out that Emma, 45, secretly married her longtime partner and the father of her two children, Jade Jones, 42. Emma and Jade, a former member of the British group Damage who’s now a chef, have been dating since 1998 and became engaged in 2006. They share two children: Beau Lee Jones, 13, and Tate Lee Jones, 10.

On Instagram on Tuesday, Emma posted a photo of herself in a wedding dress, carrying a bouquet, snuggling with Jade, who wore a fedora and a snappy blazer. The caption reads, “Mr and Mrs Jones!” Jade posted a different photo, which shows that Emma’s dress was knee-length but with a floor-length train, while he was wearing sneakers.

In June, Emma wished Jade a happy Father’s Day, writing, “the Epitome of a dad! Thank you for always putting us first, you are our world and our rock! Cool, strong, funny and good at everything!! We love you more than anything!”

This is the first marriage for both of them.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.