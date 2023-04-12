Warner Bros. Discovery announces a decadelong “faithful” TV adaptation of the ‘Harry Potter’ book series

Stuart Wilson/WireImage

On Wednesday, Warner Bros. Discovery announced a merging of HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single streamer dubbed Max — and that on it will be a decade-long TV series retelling of JK Rowling‘s beloved Harry Potter books.

Rowling’s Wizarding World has already been spun into a billions-grossing movie franchise, but the announcement amounts to the longest instant commitment a network has ever made to a property: Each of the 10 seasons will focus on a single Potter book.

“The stories from each of Rowling’s Harry Potter books will [be] produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for,” Max touted.

New actors will be playing Harry, Hermoine, Ron and their Hogwarts friends, frenemies and foes.

“The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years,” the announcement explained.

“Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.”

For her part, the bestselling author said of the announcement, “Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series.”

