Warner Bros. Pictures released an official trailer for ‘Dune’ starring Timothee Chalamet

This week, Warner Bros. Pictures released the star studded trailer for the upcoming film, Dune.

The film is jam packed with big names like; Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson and more.

Watch the trailer below:



Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival,” “Blade Runner 2049”) directs Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ “Dune,” the big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal bestseller of the same name. A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.