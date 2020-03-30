WARNING: Always remember when you’re on a video call!

For many companies the idea of “video conference calls” is completely new and foreign. And with several states ordering people to stay at home to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, there are suddenly tons of people working from home and experiencing the “glorious” video conference call.

When it comes to working from home, there are many benefits. When was the last time you wore pants the buttoned or zipped? No thank you! And can we talk about how many trips to the kitchen you can make during the day? The snack game is endless! Traffic … nah. Wake up at 7:59 and roll into work by 8!

But with everyone working remotely, there will eventually come a time when you need to splash some water on your face, run a brush through your hair and consider swapping out that drool covered hoodie for something a little more “business” appropriate … even if it’s just a plain colored t-shirt. However, when video conferencing the most important thing to remember is … YOU ARE ON VIDEO AND EVERYONE CAN SEE YOU!

One woman learned this lesson the hard way, when during a video conference call she brought her computer into the bathroom with her to keep listening in to the meeting. You can probably already guessed where this going! At some point she clearly forgot she was on camera and wound up using the toilet as all of her co-workers watched on in shock.

#PoorJennifer

Watch the video below:

