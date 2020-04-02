WATCH: A few of our favorite “secret handshakes” for when you finally reunite with your besties!

WATCH: A few of our favorite “secret handshakes” for when you finally reunite with your besties!

Posted by: KS95 April 2, 2020 1 Views

With all this time on our hands, many of us haven’t seen our besties in what seems like FOREVER! That being said, now is the time to come up with that perfect handshake for when you finally reunite.

We’ve put together some of our favorite “secret handshakes” to hopefully inspire you for that glorious day when we can finally go without worrying about “social distance” and handshakes/hugs are welcome greetings again!

Annie & The Butler – The Parent Trap

Turk & Elliot – Scrubs

Jimmy Fallon & Justin Bieber

Max & Brad – Happy Endings

Jason & Pillboi – The Good Place

This teacher & all his students

Or maybe something simple like these two little boys will work for you!

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Staci & Hutch keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only