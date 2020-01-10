WATCH: A man secretly edits Disney’s ‘Sleeping Beauty’ to propose to his high school sweetheart

Figuring out how you want to propose to someone might be one of the most stressful decisions you will ever make! Deep down you want it to be perfect because this memory will live on forever. It’s one of the crowning moments of any serious relationship, so any blunder or mistake could ruin it forever …
So when Boston filmmaker Lee Loechler decided he was ready to propose to his high school sweetheart, he took a lot of time to make sure it was perfection. Loechler worked with an Australian illustrator to put himself and his future fiancée into her favorite film — Disney’s Sleeping Beauty!
She said yes.
Watch the moment below:
It’s not every day you get to propose to your High School sweetheart. For the past six months I’ve been working with @kaylacoombs to animate @stutzd4 and myself into her favorite movie, Sleeping Beauty. The only thing better than seeing the smartest person I know completely dumbfounded was knowing we’d get to live happily ever after together. ❤️ Enjoy!