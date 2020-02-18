WATCH: A “meet cute” compilation from your favorite Netflix films

For those of you that have never heard of a meet-cute, see the definition below. For those of you that do know, Valentine’s Day is clearly over but before the holiday, Netflix put together a compilation of their favorite “meet-cutes!”

What’s your favorite movie “meet-cute?”

See how many you recognize in the video below:



Meet-cute:

noun: meet-cute; plural noun: meet-cutes

(in a film or television show) an amusing or charming first encounter between two characters that leads to the development of a romantic relationship between them.

verb: meet-cute; past tense: met-cute; gerund or present participle: meeting-cute; 3rd person present: meets-cute; past participle: met-cute

(of two characters in a film or television show) have an amusing or charming first encounter that leads to the development of a romantic relationship.