WATCH: A “meet cute” compilation from your favorite Netflix films

WATCH: A “meet cute” compilation from your favorite Netflix films

Posted by: KS95 February 18, 2020 9 Views

For those of you that have never heard of a meet-cute, see the definition below. For those of you that do know, Valentine’s Day is clearly over but before the holiday, Netflix put together a compilation of their favorite “meet-cutes!”

What’s your favorite movie “meet-cute?”

See how many you recognize in the video below:

Meet-cute:

noun: meet-cute; plural noun: meet-cutes
(in a film or television show) an amusing or charming first encounter between two characters that leads to the development of a romantic relationship between them.

verb: meet-cute; past tense: met-cute; gerund or present participle: meeting-cute; 3rd person present: meets-cute; past participle: met-cute
(of two characters in a film or television show) have an amusing or charming first encounter that leads to the development of a romantic relationship.

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Staci & Hutch keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only