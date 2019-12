We all know the song … R-E-S-P-E-C-T! It’s an anthem for some, and beloved by many! Universal Pictures released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming biopic about Aretha Franklin clearly titled, RESPECT!

The film stars Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson in the lead role, and will be released sometime in 2020! Other major names tied to the film are Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Mary J. Blige and Tate Donovan!

Watch the teaser below: