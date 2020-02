Directed by David Lowery, A24 released an official teaser trailer for the upcoming film, The Green Knight starring Dev Patel.

The film is loosely based on the Arthurian poem of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, and tells the story of Sir Gawain (Patel), King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic green-skinned stranger.

Watch the trailer below: