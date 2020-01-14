WATCH: ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ champagne fail heard round the world
Who knew all we needed to spice up ABC’s The Bachelor was just a little champagne to the face?!

On last night’s episode, contest Kelsey Weier took a blast of champagne to the face while trying to have a private/romantic moment with this season’s leading man, Peter Weber!

For those who watched the episode, you know there’s a HUGE build up to this moment. It’s emotional. It’s overdramatic. It’s television. But for those of us who didn’t watch, we just think it’s hilarious!

Watch the clip below:

BONUS: Watch the drama leading up to the epic fail.

