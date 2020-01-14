WATCH: ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ champagne fail heard round the world

Who knew all we needed to spice up ABC’s The Bachelor was just a little champagne to the face?!
On last night’s episode, contest Kelsey Weier took a blast of champagne to the face while trying to have a private/romantic moment with this season’s leading man, Peter Weber!
For those who watched the episode, you know there’s a HUGE build up to this moment. It’s emotional. It’s overdramatic. It’s television. But for those of us who didn’t watch, we just think it’s hilarious!
Watch the clip below:
an instantly iconic #TheBachelor GIF 🥂🥂🥂🥂 @BachelorABC ➡️ https://t.co/zeIpIFW0j3 pic.twitter.com/My7rlePKlx
— GIPHY Pop (@GiphyPop) January 14, 2020
BONUS: Watch the drama leading up to the epic fail.