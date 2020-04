A video of this adorable dog helping with setups is floating around the internet and we love it! Raise your hand if you want a cute little canine workout buddy?

“While we were working out at Home, Kyle, my Nephew was doing sit-ups with the help of our dog, Pixie. At first, we tried to see if Pixie would help Kyle to do sit-ups, then at the end yes, Pixie held the Legs of Kyle so he can do sit-ups.”