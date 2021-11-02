Watch adorable stop-motion bunnies frolic in video for Ingrid Michaelson’s holiday duet with Zooey Deschanel

Ingrid: Shervin Lainez; Zooey: Sergio Necoechea

Ingrid Michaelson and actress/singer Zooey Deschanel have teamed up for a Christmas duet, and the video for the newly released track, “Merry Christmas, Happy New Year,” is definitely the cutest thing you’ll see all day.

The entire video is populated by stop-motion animated, fuzzy felted creatures, including the main characters, Bunny and Rabbit, who decorate their house for Christmas and bake cookies. Bunny heads off with a sled to chop down their Christmas tree in a nearby felt forest, but after he finds it at the bottom of a hill, he realizes he can’t get back up the hill.

No worries, though: A squirrel and a couple of mice are nearby and lend Bunny a hand, dragging him back up the hill and accompanying him back home, where everyone eats Christmas cookies and celebrates. The visual was created by director Andrea Love and author/illustrator Phoebe Wahl.

“Merry Christmas, Happy New Year” is on the new deluxe edition of Ingrid’s 2018 album, Songs for the Season, which is due out Friday. It features five new tracks, including this new one and “Christmas Valentine,” Ingrid’s 2019 collab with Jason Mraz.

Ingrid’s 15th Annual Holiday Hop concert takes place at New York’s Webster Hall on December 5; tickets are on sale now via BoweryPresents.com. If you can’t make it to New York City, you can join a virtual VIP After Party with Ingrid where she’ll answer questions, talk about the holidays and play a few acoustic songs. Get tickets for that via Mandolin.

