WATCH: AJR releases a fun video to play while you wash your hands!

Since hand washing is all the rage these days, and everyone is doing their part to stress its importance, AJR threw their song ‘Bang!’ into the ring and even included some handography you can attempt if you feel so inclined.

Too much time on our hands. But never enough soap on our hands. Stay healthy everyone.

Watch the video below:

BONUS: Watch the full music video for ‘Bang!’ below.