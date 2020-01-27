WATCH: Alicia Keys pays tribute to Kobe Bryant and the other victims during the Grammy Awards opening

Yesterday, the world lost nine people in a horrible helicopter accident. Two of which were Kobe Bryant, an NBA legend and his daughter Gianna. To kick off the 2020 Grammy Awards, Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men gave a musical tribute to the Bryants and the others lost in the crash.
Watch the performance below:
The host of the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards, Alicia Keys, is joined on stage by Boyz II Men for a moving musical salute to the late Kobe and Gianna Bryant. Stream the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards on CBS All Access.