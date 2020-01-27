WATCH: Alicia Keys pays tribute to Kobe Bryant and the other victims during the Grammy Awards opening
Nathan Morris, from left, Wanya Morris, Shawn Stockman, of Boyz II Men‎, and Alicia Keys, second left, sing a tribute in honor of the late Kobe Bryant at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Posted by: KS95 January 27, 2020

Yesterday, the world lost nine people in a horrible helicopter accident. Two of which were Kobe Bryant, an NBA legend and his daughter Gianna. To kick off the 2020 Grammy Awards, Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men gave a musical tribute to the Bryants and the others lost in the crash.

Watch the performance below:

The host of the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards, Alicia Keys, is joined on stage by Boyz II Men for a moving musical salute to the late Kobe and Gianna Bryant. Stream the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards on CBS All Access.

