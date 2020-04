When we first started this quarantine, Fifth Harmony’s hit song “Work From Home” quickly became an anthem for people. Why? It’s simple … because everyone was working from home and the connection was quick and easy.

Now that we’ve settled into this routine for a bit, it’s time to find a new anthem. Enter Alicia Keys, who performed an at-home cover/parody of Flo Rida’s song “My House” for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert!

Watch and listen below: