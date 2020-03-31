WATCH: The Joe Exotic music videos you knew existed but never watched

Hey all you cool cats and kittens!

When Netflix first presented us with Tiger King, let’s be honest … we weren’t ready. (Click here to read our initial thoughts.) We weren’t sure what the heck this story was about, why we cared and to be fair times were very different. We had the choice to sit around with Netflix all day, and now … it’s one of our only options! Tiger King introduced us to the world of private zoos, but it also introduced us to one, Joe Exotic. He’s a part-time zoo owner, part-time politician, and part-time aspiring country super star!

After doing some research, we later learned that Joe didn’t actually sing any of the songs he took credit for singing. He actually used the voice of Washington state musicians Vince Johnson and Danny Clinton; however, he did create his own music videos. And to be honest, that’s the best part.

Watch his music videos below:

1. “My First Love”



2. “I Saw a Tiger”



3. “This Is My Life”



4. “Pretty Woman Lover”



And finally 5. “Here Kitty Kitty”



BONUS: Did you know Britney Spears has a connection with both Doc Antle AND Carole Baskin?!

Can we talk about how Carole Baskin was sitting next to Britney Spears at the 2001 VMAs and the tiger used in the Slave 4 U performance was Doc Antle’s? pic.twitter.com/6jvCzdrO3V — Ben Friend (@FAKEBESTFRIEND) March 30, 2020

DOUBLE BONUS: “Because You Love Me,” because why not?!

