WATCH: Amazon Prime Video releases a teaser trailer for ‘The Boys’ Season 2

The Boys are back in town this fall. This week, Amazon Prime Video released a teaser trailer for the upcoming season of the show.
In the second season, Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie (Jack Quaid) and the team are all still reeling from their losses in the first season. But now, they’re on the run from the law and struggling to fight back against the superheroes. Meanwhile, Vought, the company that manages the heroes, cashes in on the panic over the threat of Supervillains, and a new hero, Stormfront (Aya Cash), shakes up the company and challenges an already unstable Homelander (Antony Starr).
Watch the teaser below: