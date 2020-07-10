WATCH: Amazon Prime Video releases a teaser trailer for ‘The Boys’ Season 2

#KatyPerry’s new album is called #Smile and you can listen to the title track at midnight tonight! We’re pretty excited based on this teeny tiny sample in the video above. #regram via @katyperry • Step right up! Step right up! 🎪 KP5 is called 🙂 #SMILE 🙂 I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile. This whole album is my journey towards the light - with stories of resilience, hope, and love. Listen to the song at midnight local time Friday, July 10 and pre-order the album at the link in bio. ♥️