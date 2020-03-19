WATCH: Amazon Prime Video releases an official trailer for ‘Upload’ a new sci-fi comedy

WATCH: Amazon Prime Video releases an official trailer for ‘Upload’ a new sci-fi comedy

Posted by: KS95 March 19, 2020 42 Views

Amazon Prime Video released an official trailer for their new upcoming sci-fi comedy, Upload. In the not-so-distant future, when you’re close to death you have the option to be “uploaded” into a virtual reality environment, which poses a difficult decision when Nathan, played by Robbie Amell, has a horrible car crash

Watch the trailer below:

From Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation) comes Upload, a new sci-fi comedy. In the near future, people who are near death can be “uploaded” into virtual reality environments. Cash-strapped Nora works customer service for the luxurious “Lakeview” digital afterlife. When party-boy/coder Nathan’s car crashes, his girlfriend uploads him into Nora’s VR world.

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Staci & Hutch keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only