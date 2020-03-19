WATCH: Amazon Prime Video releases an official trailer for ‘Upload’ a new sci-fi comedy

Amazon Prime Video released an official trailer for their new upcoming sci-fi comedy, Upload. In the not-so-distant future, when you’re close to death you have the option to be “uploaded” into a virtual reality environment, which poses a difficult decision when Nathan, played by Robbie Amell, has a horrible car crash
Watch the trailer below:
From Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation) comes Upload, a new sci-fi comedy. In the near future, people who are near death can be “uploaded” into virtual reality environments. Cash-strapped Nora works customer service for the luxurious “Lakeview” digital afterlife. When party-boy/coder Nathan’s car crashes, his girlfriend uploads him into Nora’s VR world.