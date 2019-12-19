WATCH: Amy Adams stars in the new 20th Century Fox film, ‘The Woman in the Window’

We love Amy Adams here in Minnesota, and guess what? She’s starring in a new psychological suspense thriller directed by Joe Wright!
Earlier today the trailer for “The Woman in the Window” was released and holy moly … it’s gonna be a wild ride. Check out the trailer below:
In “The Woman in the Window,” a psychological suspense thriller directed by Joe Wright, an agoraphobic child psychologist befriends a neighbor across the street from her New York City brownstone, only to see her own life turned upside down when the woman disappears and she suspects foul play. A stellar ensemble cast brings Tracy Letts’ screenplay based on the gripping, best-selling novel to life, where shocking secrets are revealed, and no one—and nothing—is what it seems. Starring Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Julianne Moore, “The Woman in the Window” is produced by Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Anthony Katagas.