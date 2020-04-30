WATCH: Apple TV+ releases trailer for new animated series, ‘Central Park’

When Apple TV+ released the trailer for Central Park almost two months ago, we weren’t necessary “excited” about it. But strangely, life was VERY different back in early March. And now that we’re in full #StayHomeMN mode, scouring the interwebs and streaming platforms for new content to digest … we’re ready to revisit this trailer!

Central Park follows the Tillermans, your average New York family … who just happen to own Central Park. But their beloved park is in danger, targeted for purchase and destruction by a wealthy heiress (voiced by Stanley Tucci). Can they protect life in Manhattan as the world knows it?

The star studded cast also includes; Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, and Daveed Diggs!

Watch the trailer below:

