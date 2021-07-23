Watch Ava Max save the planet with her tears in new video for “EveryTime I Cry”

Charlotte Rutherford

Ava Max has released a surreal new video for her latest single, “EveryTime I Cry.”

In the clip, Ava wake up in a desolate landscape, battered and bruised, but then the sheer power of her tears creates an ocean. We also see her perched in a tree above a waterfall in a lush landscape, and standing on lily pads in a pond, wearing a variety of over-the-top looks.

According to a press release, the clip depicts Ava using her “vulnerability” — represented by her tears — “to become a fairy who saves the planet.”

“This video demonstrates power within vulnerability,” said Ava. “I wanted to tell a story that has the viewer watch me turn weakness into strength.”

Released last month, “EveryTime I Cry” was Ava’s first new music of 2021, but she told fans that it’s not from a new album, but rather is a “continuation” of her 2020 debut album, Heaven & Hell.

