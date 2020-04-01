WATCH: ‘Beauty and Beast’ parody uses song to remind us all to social distance
Posted by: KS95 April 1, 2020 150 Views

If you’re a fan of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, you certainly remember Belle’s big introduction song. You know, when the town laughs at her because she chooses to read!

In this Beauty and Beast parody, we’re introduced to a new Belle. We’re introduced to Belle as she faces the pandemic. The people warn her about how fast the coronavirus will spread if she doesn’t take proper precautions, but she continues on in ignorant bliss.

By the end of the parody video, the lesson is simple … #DontBeABelle!

Watch the video below:

